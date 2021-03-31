Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $15,106.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00385716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005637 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.89 or 0.05379034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

