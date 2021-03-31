MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded up $67.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.26. 22,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.04 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,635.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,511.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9,144.62 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

