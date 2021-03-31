MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $44.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1,472.14. 490,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,236. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,219.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,635.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,511.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $435.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

