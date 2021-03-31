Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $245,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 666,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,112,081. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

