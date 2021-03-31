Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 520,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,112,081. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

