Mercury Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $14,451.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

