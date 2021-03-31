Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $215,867.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070267 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002635 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

