Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.66

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.57, with a volume of 894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

