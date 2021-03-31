Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Cowen upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.