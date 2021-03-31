Meta Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Meta has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and $3.20 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00004901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 619,521.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.