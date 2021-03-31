Metadium (META) Trading 103.5% Higher Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $504.29 million and $1.35 billion worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 103.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.