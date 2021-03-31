MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,321.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

