Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.75. Methanex has a one year low of C$16.21 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

