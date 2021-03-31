MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $69.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE MET traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

