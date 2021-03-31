Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WOWI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Metro One Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Metro One Telecommunications
