Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WOWI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Metro One Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

