Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.55

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $45.87. Metro shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. CIBC cut their price target on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

