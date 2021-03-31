Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,149.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $611.82 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.