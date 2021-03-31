MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 52.1% in March

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

CXE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,737. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

