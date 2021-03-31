M&G’s (MNG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 207.90 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.51. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.