M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.