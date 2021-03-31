MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of MGIC Investment worth $44,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MTG stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

