MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.91

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 69836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several analysts have commented on MTG shares. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.