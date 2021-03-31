MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of MGM Resorts International worth $213,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

