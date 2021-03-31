Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.79. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 587,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

