Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 2.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $18,328,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.92. 39,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,886. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

