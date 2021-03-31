Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,225,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 460,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.