Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

MU opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.