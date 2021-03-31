Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

