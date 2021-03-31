Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ancora Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

