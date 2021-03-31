Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Meritage Group LP’s 10th Largest Position

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 291,049 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $200,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average is $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

