Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,711,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,382,520,000 after acquiring an additional 454,630 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 165,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 12,072,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,685,129,000 after acquiring an additional 142,879 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

