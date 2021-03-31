MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 11%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 29,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,481,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. MicroVision’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

