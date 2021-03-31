MidasProtocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,248.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $98,248.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

