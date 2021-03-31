MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MOFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.49 million, a P/E ratio of 147.05 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.