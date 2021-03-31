MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,345.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $186.33 million and $15,345.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $17.39 or 0.00029217 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00359804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.06 or 0.05416204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,717,059 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

