MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

