Minter Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $474,767.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $45.31 million and $474,767.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 500,793.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,899,039,840 coins and its circulating supply is 3,693,830,273 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

