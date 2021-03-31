MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $661,269.23 and $154.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,384.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.46 or 0.03265925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00336553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.00927275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00414789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.00376498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00263967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00024009 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

