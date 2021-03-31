MIR COIN (MIR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129,007.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $129,007.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

