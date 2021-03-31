Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 430,108 shares.The stock last traded at $167.16 and had previously closed at $165.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

