Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163,039.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $323.36 or 0.00543395 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $26.65 million and approximately $163,039.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 538,900.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 82,409 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

