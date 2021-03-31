Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.34 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $22.95 or 0.00038975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.34 million and $36,968.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,365,535 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

