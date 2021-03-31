Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits Market Capitalization of $28.09 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $427,529.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $9.57 or 0.00016134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,934,352 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

