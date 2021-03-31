Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $403,476.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00016678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and $403,476.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 613,141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00061959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00265562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.75 or 0.00904956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00077039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,833,318 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

