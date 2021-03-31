Mirrored Tesla Market Cap Reaches $42.73 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $672.58 or 0.01133493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and approximately $555,985.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 431,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00310692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.27 or 0.00817832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00082563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 63,527 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars.

