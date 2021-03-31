Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MIELY stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $33.90.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.