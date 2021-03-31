Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MIELY stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

