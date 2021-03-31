Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY remained flat at $$71.57 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.
About Mitsui Fudosan
