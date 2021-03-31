Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY remained flat at $$71.57 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

