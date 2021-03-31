MixMarvel (MIX) Market Cap Hits $58.19 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 51% higher against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $58.19 million and $18.67 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,789,514,001 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

