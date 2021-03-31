Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 396,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.