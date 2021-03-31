MKM Partners Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $388.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $446.00 to $388.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.50. 239,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,496. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.